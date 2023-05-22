HRT Financial LP Has $22.08 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,306 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.90. 2,669,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.