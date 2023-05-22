HRT Financial LP Has $26.24 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,479 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.