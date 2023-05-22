HRT Financial LP Invests $30.08 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $102.42. 308,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

