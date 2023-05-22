HRT Financial LP Makes New $49.75 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,752,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 0.7% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 467,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

