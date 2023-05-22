HRT Financial LP Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,403,000 after buying an additional 1,202,861 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 663,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,976. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

