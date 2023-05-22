HRT Financial LP Sells 6,535 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.6% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $112,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $402.86. 319,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

