HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.27) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.21) price objective on HSBC in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.59).

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 617.20 ($7.68). 68,704,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,504,326. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 572.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 559.21. The stock has a market cap of £123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,695.65%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($238,522.39). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

