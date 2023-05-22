HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.27) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.71) to GBX 800 ($10.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.56) to GBX 671 ($8.41) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 630 ($7.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $729.60.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 687,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $15,928,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

