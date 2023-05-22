Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 2,179,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.