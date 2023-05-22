Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 2,179,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.