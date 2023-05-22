Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 628,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,072. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

