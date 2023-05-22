HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.18 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

