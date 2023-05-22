HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.18 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.