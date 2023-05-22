HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.18 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.