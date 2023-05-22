IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.
IBEX Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 22,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,733. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
