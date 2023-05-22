IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 22,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,733. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

