ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 555,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

