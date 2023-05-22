ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.77. 6,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.87. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $43,016,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 172,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

