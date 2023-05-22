iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Cap of $115.20 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005920 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $115.20 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,896.25 or 1.00044576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6048089 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $24,656,238.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

