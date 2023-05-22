Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.81. 176,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,091. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

