ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 1,040,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,958. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.