Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.79) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.09) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,278 ($28.33).

LON IMB traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,789.50 ($22.26). 1,648,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,902.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,005.30. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.18). The firm has a market cap of £16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.40), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($899,783.18). 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

