Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CEO Acquires $29,700.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Infinera Trading Down 1.2 %

INFN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. 2,683,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after acquiring an additional 561,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

