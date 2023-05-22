Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

