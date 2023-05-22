Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys 56,089 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,089 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,260.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 471,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

