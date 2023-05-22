Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) CFO Purchases 43,492 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.43. 659,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $5,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

