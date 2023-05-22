Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,671,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,866,998. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.