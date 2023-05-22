Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.01. 6,916,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,098. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coupang by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

