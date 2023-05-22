Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 6,463 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 422,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 190,670 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 23.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

See Also

