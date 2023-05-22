Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 830 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 357,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,544. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.
