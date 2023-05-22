Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Increased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Insmed comprises about 2.0% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Insmed worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. 1,361,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

