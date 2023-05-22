Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,269. Insperity has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

