Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.29. 11,869,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,255,996. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

