Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TILE. Truist Financial lowered Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.21 million, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.76. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 238,282 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,077,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1,340.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

