International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
International Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.98.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.
