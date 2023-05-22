International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

About International Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in International Bancshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 503.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,373,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

