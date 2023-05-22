International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 557,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

