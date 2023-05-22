inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $238.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.95.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

