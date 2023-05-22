Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 3.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.24. 210,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,038. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $315.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.