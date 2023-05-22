Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,211,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,178 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $852,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 112,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 34,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, reaching $317.73. 385,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,817. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

