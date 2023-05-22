Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1264 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,188. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

