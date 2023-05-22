Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:BSJT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.