Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSMV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

