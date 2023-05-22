Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

