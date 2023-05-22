Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,768. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

