Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,937,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 298,248 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 701,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,547.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,407,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

