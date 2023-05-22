Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $340.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

