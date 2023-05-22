Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 115,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,617 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. 1,373,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

