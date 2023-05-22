IOST Market Capitalization Achieves $178.36 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. IOST has a total market cap of $178.36 million and $5.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.