IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,618 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

