Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 441,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,876. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,181 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.