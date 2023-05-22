iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 418.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,327. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

