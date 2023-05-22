iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.4% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,455,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.