iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.87. 291,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.31. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

