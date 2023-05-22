iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 473.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 292,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,582. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

